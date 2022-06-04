Pennsylvania State Police respond to apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County

Pennsylvania State Police responded to an apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County on Friday, according to a release from police.

Police said Fayette County 911 received a call reporting a male had been shot at 79 Atlas Road at approximately 3 p.m.

Troopers responded to the scene and located the victim, Brian Coll. According to police, Coll had multiple gunshot wounds.

Coll was taken to Uniontown Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

After talking to witnesses on the scene, police said the shooter was identified as Craig Rishel. Rishel fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers.

Rishel was located after the shooting in his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the investigation showed that Rishel was angry with Coll, who was in a relationship with Rishel’s ex-wife.

Police said that Rishel went to Coll’s place of work, where he located Coll in the parking lot and attempted to enter the business where Rishel’s wife also worked. He was unable to enter the business and subsequently left the scene.

The police release said that Rishel was located with two firearms, and multiple handwritten notes explaining his actions.

