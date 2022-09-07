Woman dies in hospital after shooting in Braddock

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting in Braddock.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police and EMS crews were called to the 500 block of Pine Way at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

11 News was told that the female victim was shot once in the chest. She died at Forbes Hospital.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

