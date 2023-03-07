Pennsylvania State Police search for missing Carbon County teen

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance locating a juvenile missing from Carbon County.

According to a release from PSP Troop N, officers from the Lehighton barracks are investigating a missing 15-year-old by the name of Alexis Gibb. Gibb was last seen entering an unidentified vehicle around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6 in Palmerton Borough.

Gibb was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying a blue Palmerton Area backpack.

Gibb is described as 5-foot 6 inches tall, 85 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: State police ask for help locating missing Poconos girl