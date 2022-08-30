Pennsylvania State Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting, strangling several women

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women after he allegedly violated a protection from abuse order against him.

According to a release from police, Zachary William Baum would send messages to women on Facebook and engage in sexual acts after speaking for a few days. Police said that Baum would begin to strangle the women during the sexual acts.

One of the victims was raped in the middle of the street near the Honey Bear in Kittanning, police said.

A 16-year-old victim was allegedly raped in Baum’s car at Community Park in Kittanning.

Baum has two active PFAs against him currently, and police said he violated one of them by contacting one of the victims and attempting to have the charges dropped.

Police said that Baum is highly dangerous and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact PSP Kittanning.

Anyone who encounters Baum is encouraged to not attempt to engage with him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

