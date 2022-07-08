Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing, endangered man

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and endangered man.

According to a release from police, 63-year-old Douglas Blanda was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Blanda was last seen walking on Perry Road in Jefferson Township, wearing a blue short sleeved shirt with white sleeves and blue jeans. He wears glasses and is believed to be carrying a black garbage bag.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or PSP Belle Vernon at (724) 929-6262.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

