Pennsylvania state police searching for missing kayaker in Greene County

Pennsylvania state police are looking for a man who went missing while kayaking in Greene County.

According to officials, Shane Phillips, 65, from Sycamore, was reported missing just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Phillips was reported missing from Browns Creek Road and Water Dam Road in Franklin Township.

PSP Waynesburg and multiple other agencies are searching the area to find Phillips, troopers said.

