Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing, endangered teenager out of Butler County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered teenager out of Butler County.

Sydney Ours, 15, was last seen at 10:46 p.m. in the area of Blue Heron Court in Middlesex Township.

Ours is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Ours was last seen wearing a white zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white Converse shoes.

State police said Ours may be at special risk of harm or injury.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Middlesex Township Police Department at (724) 898-3533.

