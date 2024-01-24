Pennsylvania state police searching for missing teenage siblings from Indiana County

Pennsylvania state police in Indiana County are asking for the public’s help to find two siblings.

According to state police, Jade Best, 17, and Robert Collins, 17, were reported missing by family members after they didn’t return to their home in Conemaugh Township after school on Tuesday.

Best is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 145 pounds. She had brown eyes and long, straight black hair.

Collins is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and curly red and black hair.

Best was last seen wearing a gray and black tie-dye Myrtle Beach hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, purple and light blue Jordan high top sneakers and carrying a blue/purple checkered backpack. Collins was last seen wearing a black Carhartt hat, a black Airlock hooded sweatshirt with an image of a multi-colored, neon mushroom on the back, blue jeans and brown and black boots.

State police said both Best and Collins were last seen at their respective school campuses on Tuesday. Collins was seen leaving the school at dismissal time in a white pick-up truck.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asking to immediately call 911.

