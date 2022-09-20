Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing, endangered man last seen in Rankin area

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen in the Rankin Borough area.

According to a social media post, 43-year-old Anthony Green was last seen in the area of Miller Avenue on Sunday at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Green is 6′3″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a mint green hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants and black shoes.

Police believe Green may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or PSP Pittsburgh at 412-299-1607.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

