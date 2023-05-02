Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing woman; car found abandoned in Hempfield Township

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing woman.

According to police, Chloe Stein, 23, was last seen leaving Sonic in Hempfield Township at 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Channel 11′s Rich Pierce is heading to the scene after speaking with Stein’s boyfriend and will have the latest on the search to find her on 11 News at 6 p.m.

Stein was driving a Volkswagen Beetle. The car was found abandoned on Tuesday along Radebaugh Road.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

