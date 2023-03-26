Pennsylvania State Police seek to identify driver who fled after vehicle pursuit in White Township

State police are looking to identify a driver they said fled on foot after a vehicle pursuit in White Township, Indiana County on Saturday evening.

According to a news release from police, the driver of a black Dodge Journey was involved in the pursuit.

At 9:25 p.m., a trooper was operating a marked unit and conducting speed enforcement along Wayne Avenue when they observed the black Dodge Journey SUV traveling north at 66 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police said the vehicle failed to yield, initiating a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle turned off of Oakland Avenue and into Regency Plaza, struck a curb and became disabled. The male driver and male passenger fled on foot.

The passenger was arrested by troopers after fleeing down a hillside.

Surveillance video showed the driver wearing a white T-shirt and torn blue jeans while fleeing on foot. He was then picked up in a dark-colored sedan which police believe is a Honda Accord.

The vehicle departed Regency Plaza by turning right onto North Avenue.

The driver is described as a Black male.

Two women and a juvenile male passenger were in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit. A loaded .223 caliber rifle was seized from the vehicle.

All four passengers were taken into custody and later released pending investigation.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to call State Trooper Ryan Williams at 724-357-1960.

