Pennsylvania State Police seeking information on road rage incident in Westmoreland County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a road rage incident and asking the public for more information.

According to state police, the incident happened on Business 66 and state Route 22 in Hempfield and Salem townships at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the two vehicles involved were a gray Mercedes seda and a white Ford Ecosport. They were closely following each other while weaving in and out of traffic and driving at excessive speeds.

State police are asking for any witnesses with any information on the incident to come forward and contact Trooper Feryus at Pennsylvania State Police Kiski Valley at (724) 697-5780 or at jferyus@pa.gov.

