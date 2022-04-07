Pennsylvania State Police settle profiling, immigration suit

Pennsylvania State Police have settled a federal lawsuit alleging that troopers routinely and improperly tried to enforce federal immigration law by pulling over Hispanic motorists on the basis of how they looked and detaining those suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

The settlement was announced Wednesday.

It pays a total of $865,000 to 10 plaintiffs who alleged that state police discriminated against them and violated their civil rights.

State police also agreed to amend their policy to forbid troopers from engaging in civil immigration enforcement.

Police did not admit wrongdoing.

