Pennsylvania State Police: Two Wyoming County residents missing for eight days

Dec. 11—State police in Tunkhannock are investigating a missing-persons report of two Nicholson Twp. residents who have not been seen for more than a week.

Felicia Elizabeth Zagata, 31, and Lawrence Francis Loesch, 54, were last seen Dec. 2 around 6 p.m. leaving their residence at 22 Misery Lane in a white Saturn Vue, police said.

The vehicle has a Pennsylvania registration of LXB4501.

Zagata is described as a white female with brown eyes and 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Loesch is described as a white male with green eyes and 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Police are attempting to locate the pair. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Zagata or Loesch should contact state police in Tunkhannock. Trooper Bernosky is handling the investigation.

— JIM LOCKWOOD