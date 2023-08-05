Pennsylvania State Police warn of scammers pretending to be Microsoft, bank

Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County released a warning regarding a recent scam targeting the public.

According to state police, a 74-year-old woman was sent a link in a fraudulent email from “the security department at Microsoft” which led to a phone call from “Microsoft network security.”

In the call, “Microsoft” warned the victim that she had visited illegal websites and that the company was going to turn her into the FBI.

They also stated that a “tiny banker Trojan” affected her computer and bank account, state police said.

The scammer then called again pretending to be the victim’s bank, including manipulating the caller ID to be from the bank.

During the second call, the scammer attempted to elicit money from the victim.

According to state police, the scammer uses the illegal website and tiny banker Trojan stories from the first call to persuade the victim that they are either in trouble with the FBI or have a payment issue with the bank.

It’s unknown how much the perpetrators from this scam attempt to get from their victims.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman dead after 5-vehicle crash in Richland Township Charges expected after owner abandoned dog at Pittsburgh International Airport, county police say Kennywood’s Steel Curtain closed for maintenance until further notice VIDEO: Fans pack Latrobe Memorial Stadium for Steelers Friday Night Lights practice DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts