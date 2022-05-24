Pennsylvania state trooper accused of assaulting driver during arrest

A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of assaulting a driver during an arrest earlier this year in Adams County, state police announced Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a driver following a vehicle pursuit on Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.

Police said Moore was assigned to Troop H in Chambersburg, where he initiated the pursuit, which then ended in a grass field in Adams County.

Video and audio recordings from the patrol vehicles of both troopers captured the incident, police paperwork says.

Moore is charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault and is suspended without pay pending resolution of the case.

