Pennsylvania state trooper charged with aggravated cruelty to animals

A Pennsylvania state trooper is facing charges after police say he drove a patrol vehicle into a horse.

Court documents say that Corporal Michael Perillo pinned a horse to the pavement with a vehicle while he was on a call.

The horse was euthanized by another officer after the incident.

Perillo was responding to a call of a loose horse on a roadway in Chester County.

The horse was on the shoulder of Route 1 in Lower Oxford Township and had already been struck by a separate driver before troopers were dispatched.

Perillo faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and has been suspended without pay until the resolution of the case. He was arraigned at the Chester County Justice Center and his bail was set at $50,000.

