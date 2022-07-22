Pennsylvania State trooper will not face charges after shooting and killing man during traffic stop

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said no charges will be filed against the Pennsylvania State Police trooper who shot and killed a 25-year-old man during a traffic stop in May.

Investigators determined Dennis Fonoimoana was armed with a stolen gun when he was a passenger in a car pulled over in Mount Pleasant Township on May 21 after they said he stole a chainsaw from Rural King.

District Attorney Jason Walsh said Fonoimoana refused to show his hands during the traffic stop following the robbery, but once he did, he was holding a gun. Troopers yelled for him to drop it, and when he did not, the trooper shot him.

Fonoimoana had multiple warrants out for his arrest at the time of the incident. The trooper, who was put on administrative leave, will soon resume his normal duties, according to state police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘The best dog there ever was’: Family mourns death of dog allegedly stolen by sitter in Trafford More charged after 911 operator accused of not sending help Forgotten Subway sandwich ends up costing young woman $1,844 VIDEO: High school sophomore killed in fatal ATV crash in Venango County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts