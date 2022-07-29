Pennsylvania state trooper shot inside store in Beaver County; alleged shooter in custody

A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot after responding to a disturbance outside of a convenience store in Beaver County just after midnight Friday.

Officials said the trooper, stationed in Beaver County, was driving past the Franklin Mini Mart on Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa on his normal patrol when he noticed a disturbance outside the store.

When he got out of his car, a man apparently ran into the store. Police said the trooper followed the man into the store and a struggle ensued.

State police allege 41-year-old Damian Bradford of Pittsburgh then pulled out a gun and shot the trooper in the leg. He was taken into custody.

The trooper was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown, and his name has not been released.

Charges have not yet been filed, but state police said they’re treating this incident as an attempted homicide.

