Pennsylvania state troopers rescue bald eagle hit by car

Two Pennsylvania State troopers stepped in to help a bald eagle after it was hit by a car.

State police said Troopers Ebbert and Rizzo responded after the eagle was hit while feeding on the roadway.

Trooper Ebbert used his cruiser jacket to wrap the bird with an injured wing for safe transport.

The troopers met Pennsylvania Game Commission workers at the PSP Newport station, who then took the eagle to rehabilitation.

