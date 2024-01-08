Pennsylvania suspect arrested for pretending to be cop, allegedly stealing police gear

Pennsylvania police arrested a suspect who allegedly pretended to be a law enforcement officer during a fake traffic stop in December.

Paul Dolan was charged with impersonating a public servant, driving without a license and receiving stolen property, according to the Lehmen Township Police Department. He was also charged with drug, weapons and theft offenses.

The police department was alerted to the situation after a driver was pulled over by Dolan on December 13.

"This individual reported getting a flat tire on Old 115 just before Church Road and was approached by a white male who stated he was a police officer," a Facebook post from the Lehmen Township Police Department read. "This male demanded the complainant move the car off Old 115 onto the dirt section of Church Road."

The department said that Dolan "made several statements about being a police officer" and even said he worked out of nearby military barracks. The suspect also claimed that he had been deployed overseas.

Dolan was arrested on December 23, with police executing a search warrant on his vehicle on December 24. Officers reportedly found police gear they believe was stolen, plus drugs and weapons.

The Lehmen Township Police Department encourages residents to report any interactions they had with Dolan.

"An investigation led officers to determine he was never in the military and is not a police officer," police said. "During this investigation several criminal facts were discovered and subsequently led to this man’s arrest."

