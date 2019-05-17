Pennsylvania is a target for both Trump and Biden. But what do voters want?

The result of the 2020 presidential election could come down to families in South Philadelphia, Puerto Rican voters in Reading and Allentown, and blue-collar workers in a string of communities hugging the Appalachian Mountains.

President Donald Trump knows it. So does Joe Biden.

Flipping Pennsylvania may have been Trump's biggest victory in 2016. On Monday, he is holding a rally in a county where he won 60 percent of the vote.

In the days after Biden launched his campaign, he courted union workers in Pittsburgh and schmoozed donors in Philadelphia. On Saturday, he is holding a kickoff rally in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“Quite frankly, folks," Biden said at a Pittsburgh union hall, "If I’m going to be able to beat Donald Trump in 2020, it’s going to happen here."

Politically split friends Elaine Reginelli, left, would support Joe Biden in a presidential election and Lorraine McNelis supports President Donald Trump. More

The News Journal spoke to more than 40 voters in Pennsylvania counties where Trump won more votes than recent Republicans. Polling experts say many of these counties are key to winning in 2020.

The question: Can Trump keep that advantage or can Biden flip it back?

Some voters simply want the president out of the White House. Others are unflinching Trump supporters. Then there are those who teeter in their support for Trump, calling Biden "a good guy," while dismissing other Democrats.

The former vice president is using that appeal, in part, to build a political brand that is polling well in Pennsylvania.

PHILLY HQ: Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as campaign headquarters

A recent Quinnipiac Poll of Pennsylvania voters showed Biden with 39 percent of support from Democrats who are likely to vote in next year's primaries. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders came in second with 13 percent.

In a hypothetical general election contest against Trump, Biden collected 53 percent support versus Trump's 42 percent, according to the poll. Also topping Trump in head to head polling were Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

A News Journal analysis of the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections show Trump gained the most Pennsylvania votes in the Scranton, Erie, York, Reading and Pottsville areas, as well as in Philadelphia.

Lorie Sullivan, a 33-year-old mental health worker from Scranton, said she is unsure if she will vote in the 2020 election. More

While many voters say they are uncertain about who they will back next year, some said they are unsure if they will even vote. One woman in Biden's hometown of Scranton said she couldn't pick the former vice president out of a lineup.

The city of Scranton can be seen from Moosic Rd. More

Scranton

In a quiet Scranton diner, where “The Andy Griffith Show” played on the single TV, Wendy Brogan took a deep breath before talking about the 2020 presidential election.

“I just want to see Trump out of the White House,” said the 68-year-old.