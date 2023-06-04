Pennsylvania teen fatally shot after he allegedly struck two troopers with car, police say

An 18-year-old Pennsylvania man was shot and killed after he allegedly hit two state troopers with his car early Sunday, police said.

Troopers said they were trying to make contact with Anthony Allegrini Jr. when he allegedly struck two of them after he "failed to yield" Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

State police troopers responded to Interstate 95 near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia around 3:24 a.m. Sunday for a report of "numerous vehicles and pedestrians illegally blocking the roadway," a news release said. Multiple cars were reportedly racing, doing “burnouts” and “drifting.” Multiple pedestrians were watching.

Police said similar incidents had been reported Saturday evening and that they’d also received reports of shots being fired in the area.

Allegrini was in his car when troopers tried to make contact with him. Two troopers were struck when he "failed to yield," the release says. That's when a trooper fired his service pistol, striking Allegrini.

Philadelphia fire medics pronounced Allegrini dead at the scene.

The troopers who were allegedly struck sustained minor injuries, Pennsylvania police said.

The highway was closed so officers could investigate, and it reopened around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC Philadelphia reported.

State police and the Philadelphia district attorney's office are investigating.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com