Pennsylvania teen fatally shot while watching sunset in park with girlfriend, authorities say

Jason Kutt, 18, was shot in the back of the neck while at Nockamixon State Park Saturday.

LEVITTOWN, Penn. – An 18-year-old who was shot Saturday at Nockamixon State Park died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said Jason Kutt died after he was shot at the park about 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Kutt was sitting with his girlfriend near the lake when he was shot in the back of his neck, he said.

Kutt's girlfriend told law enforcement that she heard a shot, saw Kutt fall backwards, then saw a man in hunting gear standing behind a yellow gate at Old Ridge Road after the shooting.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Weintraub said law enforcement are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting.

“We want to get to the bottom of this. We don’t have any suspects, we don’t even know if a crime has been committed yet." he said. "But we need to understand how Jason Kutt died."

The distance between where Kutt was and the gate was about 550 feet, the district attorney said.

Kutt was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, where he was pronounced dead Monday.

Jason Kutt, 18, was shot in the back of the neck while at Nockamixon State Park Saturday. A man in hunting gear was spotted on Old Ridge Road shortly after the shooting.

Weintraub said investigators have to determine if anything criminal occurred. They have to determine the mental state of the person responsible for the shooting, according to the DA.

. @BucksDa speaks about fatal shooting investigation from the weekend. 18-year-old Jason Kutt was killed after a shooting at Nockamixon Park. pic.twitter.com/iYnoN8SnUq — Chris Dornblaser (@ChrisDornblaser) October 26, 2020

Hunting was allowed at there during the day of the shooting, Weintraub said.

Kutt was wearing a black hat with a bright orange brim during the shooting. He is about 6-foot-3, according to the district attorney.

"This was a young man with his whole life ahead of him," Weintraub said, adding that Kutt had no enemies.

Story continues

Weintraub asked whoever was responsible for the shooting to come forward so they can get answers.

"Jason Kutt and his family deserve it," he said.

Kutt, according to a social media post from his family, loved playing guitars, video games, and taking walks in nature, as well as spending time with his girlfriend.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Pennsylvania teen fatally shot in park watching sunset with girlfriend