Pennsylvania Teen Kidnapped By Mother's Ex-Boyfriend Found In New York

A 13-year-old girl named Janae Kalia-Henry is back home and safe after authorities brought her abductor to justice.

Kalia-Henry was kidnapped from her home in Reading, Pennsylvania, at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

An Amber Alert was issued for the young teen, which thankfully resulted in her being found approximately 16 hours later in Brooklyn, New York. Kalia-Henry was reportedly found without shoes, and she informed the 9-1-1 caller that she had been abducted from the Keystone State earlier that same day.

The teen was found to have no injuries and was transported back home by local detectives; meanwhile, authorities were also on a mission to track down a 47-year-old named Dwayne Taylor, who was identified as a person of interest.

Taylor was arrested outside his Brooklyn home later that same day and will be prosecuted “in the near future,” NBC10 Philadelphia reports.

“Let this be a lesson to anyone who’s trying to harm any of our little ones,” Eddie Moran, mayor of Reading, said, according to NBC10 Philadelphia. “We will do everything possible to make sure they will get apprehended immediately.”

Richard Tornielli, chief of the Reading Police Department, also noted that the abduction “wasn’t a random, off-the-street kidnapping,” according to the New York Post.

Further details were provided by the victim’s family members, who revealed that Taylor and Kalia-Henry’s mother dated for a couple of months after meeting on the internet.

However, the pair ultimately ended their relationship, and Taylor broke into her home to kidnap the teen and transport her to his New York City home.

There are no further updates on the story, and it’s currently unclear what charges Taylor will face for his act of interstate kidnapping.