Pennsylvania troopers search for man accused of shooting a Fillmore man: What we know

Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for a man in connection to the shooting and attempted murder of a 48-year-old Allegany County, New York resident.

Coudersport-based State Police identified the man as 59-year-old Robert M. Wildey of Gaines, Pennsylvania. Troopers said Wildey shot a Fillmore man at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment on Germania Street in the Potter County borough of Galeton.

According to police, Wildey shot the victim in the arm and then fled the scene. State Police investigators said it's unclear the means Wildey used to flee or what direction he was headed after the incident.

Galeton is located about 35 miles south of Wellsville.

Crime: Bath man indicted for attempted murder, 43 total felonies after standoff with police

Police did not release any information on the condition of the person shot. Troopers said Wildey and the victim were known to each other.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Wildey, accusing him of attempted homicide.

Anyone with knowledge about Wildey's whereabouts or information about the shooting is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport at 814-274-8690.

