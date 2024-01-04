Pennsylvania Turnpike 5% toll increase will go into effect this week

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase will go into effect across the state starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.

The 5% increase was approved in July last year for both E-ZPass and Toll by Plate customers.

With the increase, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate customers.

The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $14.40 to $15.20 for E-ZPass and from $29.40 to $30.90 for Toll By Plate. After the increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the nearest dime.

“Our annual toll increases directly support the escalating Act 44 debt service we have had to manage due to the mandates of Act 44 of 2007,” explained Rick Dreher, PTC Chief Financial Officer. “However, even given that significant financial management challenge, our per-mile toll rates are lower than national toll averages and remain in the mid-range among the 47 toll roads in the U.S.”

With the state’s passage of Act 44 of 2007, the Turnpike was obligated to pay PennDOT $450 million per year to fund non-Turnpike transportation needs around Pennsylvania totaling $8 billion since 2008. Though the payments have been greatly reduced, and no new Act 44 debt is being accrued the Turnpike must continue to raise tolls in order pay the resulting escalating Act 44 debt service due through 2051, according to the Turnpike Commission.

In addition to the toll increase, the commission said that it has taken several steps internally to control costs and meet these financial obligations.

“Our goal is to be good stewards of the customers’ dollars and we are doing so by controlling costs, operating a safe and reliable road with premium services, funding transportation projects across the Commonwealth (Act 44 projects) and reinvesting back into our system,” Mark Compton, PTC Chief Executive Officer said. “The pace and scale of our toll increases are directly attributable to Act 44.”

The Turnpike Commission is also reminding drivers that Act 112, which was signed into law and enhanced by the legislature in 2022, gives the Turnpike the ability to work with PennDOT to suspend drivers’ registrations who have four or more overdue Toll by Plate invoices of $250 or more in unpaid tolls or outstanding toll invoices.

To learn more, visit https://www.paturnpike.com.

