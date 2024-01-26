Pennsylvania Turnpike in Berks, Chester counties to close for 6 hours Sunday morning

Jan. 26—The Pennsylvania Turnpike will close overnight on Jan. 28 between the Morgantown and Downingtown interchanges for a construction project, officials announced.

The closure is needed for an overhead bridge beam installation in Chester County, officials said in a release.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that the road, also known as Interstate 76, will be closed in both directions from 12:01 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 28 between Exit 298 in Berks County and Exit 312 in Chester County.

The closure is necessary to protect motorists and workers so crews can safely install the overhead bridge beams, officials said. The bridge, which carries Manor Road Bridge over the turnpike, is at milepost 301.03 in Chester County.

During the closure, the entry and exit ramps at the Peter J. Camiel Service Plaza will be closed to all traffic. Visitors who do not leave the service plaza before 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 27 will have to remain in the service plaza until the work is completed and the ramps are reopened. The service plaza is on the westbound side at milepost 304.8 in Chester County.

State police and turnpike personnel will be in area to assist drivers. Digital message signs will also provide information on closures and detours. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions, but motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly.

The following detours will be in place:

Eastbound detour: Take Route 10 South (1 mile), to Route 23 East (12.5 miles), to Route 100 South (9 miles). Re-enter the turnpike at the Downingtown Interchange.

Westbound detour: Take Route 100 North (9 miles), to Route 23 West (12.5 miles), to Route 10 North (1 mile). Re-enter the turnpike at the Morgantown Interchange.