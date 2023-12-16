Pennsylvania Turnpike to be closed for 6 hours Sunday

Dec. 15—The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed in both directions between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday from the Morgantown (Exit 298) interchange in Berks County to the Downingtown interchange (Exit 312) in Chester County so workers can install bridge beams, officials announced Friday.

The closure is necessary so crews can safely install the beams supporting the span that carries Manor Road Bridge over the turnpike, which is Interstate 76, at mile marker 301.03 in Chester County.

State police and turnpike personnel will be at the impacted areas to assist drivers. Digital message signs will also provide information on closures and detours.

Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Officials urge motorists to use the 511PA smartphone app for real-time information on road conditions.