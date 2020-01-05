Pennsylvania turnpike crash leaves five dead and 60 injured outside Pittsburgh

At least five people are dead and dozens more injured after a multiple vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania turnpike, according to transportation officials.

The crash occurred around 30 miles east of Pittsburgh and involved at least two semi-trucks, several passenger vehicles and a tour bus, which reportedly flipped onto its side.

At least 60 people were injured when those vehicles collided early Sunday, according to Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo, who tweeted information about the crash.

They were reportedly transported to three area hospitals.

A spokesperson for Excela Health, the company that runs the Excela Frick Hospital where around 25 of the victims were transported, said that they received patients ranging in age from 7 years old to 52. Nine of the victims were under the age of 18, said spokesperson Robin Jennings.

One of the victims sent to Excela was transported to a nearby trauma centre, and Ms Jennings said the condition of other patients was not known.

Another eleven victims were transported to the Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, according to spokesperson Stephanie Waite, who was not immediately able to provide the ages of the victims. She said one was in critical condition, and the other 10 were in fair condition.

It was not immediately clear which hospital the remaining victims were sent.

The cause of the crash is unclear, and the National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information related to the incident. The agency has not indicated whether it will launch a formal investigation.

Weather conditions in the county at the time of the crash were listed as potentially having light precipitation, with air temperatures below freezing. Mr DeFebo said it was “premature” to say if weather contributed to the crash.

The stretch of highway, which is the main artery connecting the Philadelphia area to Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, remained closed hours after the crash. It was not clear when it might reopen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

