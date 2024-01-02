Pennsylvania turnpike tolls to increase for 16th year in a row

The state of Pennsylvania is set to increase tolls on its highly trafficked turnpike for the 16th year in a row.

This year’s rate increase of 5% will take effect on Jan. 7 for all all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers driving on the popular roadway.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said last month it expected more than five million people to use the turnpike in the last ten days of the year.

Mark Compton, head of the commission, said the increased tolls would “supplemental funding for transit systems around the state.”

“We recognize that our customers pay a premium when they choose to travel on the PA Turnpike,” Compton said in a statement. “In return, we endeavor to provide a dependable, premium experience that gets our customers safely to their destinations in a timely fashion.”

“Despite having to raise tolls every year for the past 15 years, the PA Turnpike is still less expensive than the national average,” Compton said.

Pennsylvania isn’t alone in raising its rates in the new year.

Although New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy blocked proposed increases on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway last year, tolls are going up on many roadways, bridges and tunnels in New Jersey and New York.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is raising the toll on all bridges and tunnels it operates by 63 cents, meaning EZ-Pass tolls are increasing from $14.75 to $15.38 during peak hours and and from $12.75 to $13.38 during off peak hours.

The AirTrain fares at JFK and Newark Liberty are also increasing by 25 cents to $8.50.

A total of eight bridges operated by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission are also raising rates and also ending a 20% discount for commuters who crossed the bridges a set number of times a month.