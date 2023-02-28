Pennsylvania warrant unsealed: Police seize black clothes, flashlight in Kohberger search

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Pennsylvania police and the FBI seized a dozen items from the home of Bryan Kohberger’s parents in eastern Pennsylvania, including black clothing and his size 13 Nike shoes, and also took a swab of the suspect’s mouth, according to an unsealed search warrant released Tuesday and obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

During Kohberger’s arrest in the early morning hours on Dec. 30 at the family home in Albrightsville, police also retrieved four medical-style gloves, a white T-shirt, a silver flashlight and a pair of his boxer shorts, the documents state.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested and charged in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow. The the search was conducted by law enforcement at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Dec. 30, according to the records.

University of Idaho homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Dec. 30 and appeared in Monroe County Court on Jan. 4, 2023.

A judge in Monroe County District Court who signed off on the warrant placed it under 60-day seal, and the first of those documents was released by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts on Tuesday. Additional search warrant-related records are expected to be unsealed Wednesday.

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of U of I seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, each 21, junior Xana Kernodle, 20, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20. His next hearing in the case is June 26.