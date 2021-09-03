Pennsylvania woman admits locking special-needs sister in wooden cage

A Pennsylvania woman accused of keeping her developmentally disabled sister locked in a wooden cage will have her own freedom stripped away after pleading guilty this week, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Leona Biser, 52, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison on charges of neglect of a dependent person and abuse of a dependent person. The guilty plea comes more than a year after investigators made the disturbing discovery at her home in Vestaburg, a small Washington County community about 40 miles south of Pittsburgh.

When officers stepped into Biser’s living room in January 2020, they found her 53-year-old sister locked in a small and dirty “man-made cell” with only a dirty mattress and “little-to-no medical care,” according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

The victim was removed from the home and taken to a hospital, where she was treated for a urinary tract infection and Rhabdomyolysis, a potentially life-threatening syndrome caused by the breakdown of muscle tissue, authorities said.

When confronted, Biser said she had been her sister’s caretaker since the death of their mother in 2018. But the victim was barely getting any care. In addition to her injuries, she was not getting her prescribed medicines and didn’t even had running water at home, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Biser’s sister has since improved “significantly,” Shapiro said. She has recovered from medical conditions caused by living in a cage, regained some mobility and has been working with a speech therapist, he said.

“What Leona Biser did to her sister is unforgivable, but today’s plea is a step towards justice,” Shapiro said in a statement. “My office fights to protect those who cannot protect themselves. Anyone found neglecting or abusing another human being in Pennsylvania will be charged and prosecuted for those crimes.”

Biser’s 23-month prison sentence will be followed by two years of probation.