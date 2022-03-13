Vehicle damages Vinnie's Village Mini Market, real estate office in Painted Post

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after a vehicle she was driving damaged two businesses in Painted Post early Saturday morning.

New York State Police said the vehicle damaged Vinnie's Village Mini Market at 234 N. Hamilton St., and a real estate office, as well as several road signs before overturning.

Police were called to the science around 2:30 a.m. and later charged Alexandra M. Moses, 27, with driving while intoxicated. She was issued appearance tickets to return to the Town of Erwin Court at a later date.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Painted Post businesses on North Hamilton Street damaged by vehicle