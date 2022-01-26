Pennsylvania woman being treated for rabies after encountering monkey in aftermath of crash

A woman who happened upon the Friday crash of a pickup towing a trailer transporting 100 monkeys is reportedly being treated after a monkey spit at her and she developed pink-eye symptoms.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating the accident, which occurred on an east-central Pennsylvania highway, and the subsequent attempts to round up some of the cynomolgus macaque monkeys who had escaped from their crates.

The accident involved the collision of the pickup and a dump truck near the Danville exit on Interstate 80. Pennsylvania State Police said several monkeys had escaped following Friday's collision and one remained unaccounted for overnight.

Michele Fallon, the Danville, Pennsylvania woman who came upon the crash had told the Press Enterprise newspaper when she and another motorist who stopped to help, the other driver said he thought he saw a cat run across the road.

When Fallon looked into a crate, she heard a noise and saw a monkey inside. "She poked her finger in there and a monkey popped up," Lisa Jones-Engel, senior science advisor for primate experimentation at PETA, told USA TODAY. "She made it clear to me on one of our conversations that she had gotten a face full of respiratory droplets," said Jones-Engel, who had spoken to Fallon.

Friday told WOLF-TV she went to the emergency room after becoming concerned because she had an open cut on her hand and developed pink-eye like symptoms.

Fallon, who will be on preventative medicine for about two weeks, told WOLF-TV, “because the monkey did hiss at me and there were feces around, and I did have an open cut, they just want to be precautious.”

Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an email to the Associated Press Saturday night that all 100 of the monkeys had since been accounted for. Three were euthanized.

PETA criticized the CDC for what it considers shoddy follow-up in the aftermath of the incident. Persons scratched or bitten by a macaque monkey are at risk for the Herpes B Virus, as well as other diseases including salmonella, the Ebola virus, tuberculosis, yellow fever and other illnesses, according to the CDC's site.

A young longtailed macaque monkey, also known as a cynomolgus or crab-eating macaque monkey, in Cambodia. This monkey was released after biological samples were collected to characterize the types of infectious agents that he may harbor or had been exposed to.

Fallon is being treated with antiviral drugs and other medication to protect against rabies, PETA said in a statement.

But reports from the scene suggested that "feces and urine from the terrified monkeys were reportedly smeared across the highway as crates – that weren’t strapped in as required – flew from the truck, and the (CDC) should be scrambling to ensure that numerous people who were at the scene aren’t in danger," PETA said.

Follow-up is not only important for passersby who came across the accident but for first responders, Jones-Engel told USA TODAY. "I'm surprised the CDC has not been more responsive to the first responders on this."

Neither the USDA nor CDC responded to requests for comment on the incident.

PETA asked the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to investigate the incident for potential violations in the transportation and handling of the monkeys, which PETA said were en route to a laboratory in Missouri. "We believe the handling and treatment of monkeys before, during and after the collision may constitute violations," PETA vice president Alka Chandna, said in a letter addressed to Robert Gibbens, director of animal welfare operations at the USDA's APHIS.

Crates holding live monkeys are collected next to the trailer they were being transported in along state Route 54 at the intersection with Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a pickup pulling the trailer carrying the monkeys was hit by a dump truck.

In laboratories, workers wear personal protective equipment to protect them from monkeys' bodily fluids, scratches and bites. Any exposures, such as the kind Fallon has described, "are immediately treated following strict and rigorous protocols to reduce the risk of disease transmission," Jones-Engel said.

The CDC requires a minimum quarantine of 31 days for monkeys after they arrive in the U.S., she said.

About 1.2 million macaque monkeys have been imported into the U.S. since 1975, Jones-Engel said. She provided a CDC PowerPoint presentation showing the number of non-human primates imported declining between 2019 and 2020 – China is limiting how many it exports – and more animals reported dead on arrival and dying during quarantine.

"In the end, this doesn't work," she said. "The monkeys are not giving us the treatments, they're not giving us the vaccines. All we're doing is increasing the risk for the human population. "

An editorial in the Press Enterprise took a different tack, suggesting that studies on monkeys and primates are essential to medical research including helping "wounded soldiers and stroke victims regain independence after losing limbs or the control over them," it wrote.

It’s easy to understand why many people found themselves on the monkeys’ side when they broke loose of their cages near Danville and fled for freedom," the editorial said. "They’re furry, cute, intelligent animals. And our nation’s labs should be doing absolutely everything possible to ensure the minimum number of animals are subjected to tests that will secure a scientifically valid result. … But if we value the medical advancement non-human primate research has brought, we must also recognize shipments like the one that crashed in Danville on Friday are needed."

Contributing: The Associated Press

