Pennsylvania Woman Who Bragged About Being the ‘Best Drunk Driver’ Sentenced to Decades In Prison for Death of Two State Troopers, Pedestrian

A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to decades behind bars in connection to a drunk-driving incident that left two state troopers and a pedestrian dead last year.

Jayana Webb is set to serve a 27 1 ⁄2 to 60-year sentence after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and three counts of third-degree murder on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

Jayana Webb (top) was sentenced to decades behind bars for killing troopers Martin Mack III (left), Branden Sisca (right) and another man, Reyes Rivera Oliveras in a drunk-driving accident. (Photos: CBS Philadelphia/ Youtube/Screenshot)

In March 2022, Webb was driving on I-95 when Troopers Branden T. Sisca, 29, and 33-year-old Martin Mack III stopped her, local news reported.

During this time, the troopers’ attention was redirected to a man attempting to cross the highway. While assisting the pedestrian, Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, Webb drove past the parked police SUV at a high speed, striking all three men, who died at the scene according to state police.

Webb’s alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit during the fatal collision, and active components of marijuana were discovered in her system, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Due to her being seven months pregnant, she reportedly won’t be sent to prison until she gives birth and spends time with her newborn. While in court, she apologized to the families of the victims impacted by the incident, per the outlet.

“She had hoped that at some point in their lives they would be able to forgive her. She will never forgive herself,” said Webb’s attorney, Michael Walker, the outlet reported. “She suffers greatly because of what she did and recognizes that she is punished and has ruined a large portion of her life.”

Webb previously bragged about reckless driving before the incident, and in one tweet posted by the New York Post, she wrote: ‘If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever.” She received a significant amount of backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time.

According to the Inquirer, DA Larry Krasner considers the case “one of the most shocking incidents of vehicular violence in recent memory.”