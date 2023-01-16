Pennsylvania woman busted at Empire State Building for unlicensed gun

A pistol-packing Pennsylvania woman licensed to carry the Keystone State, but not the Big Apple was arrested when she tried to take the weapon into the Empire State Building, police said.

Justina Shealer, 37, set off the metal detector at the famed skyscraper late Sunday morning, police said.

She was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Shealer, of Auburn, Pa., apparently did not realize her home state gun license is not applicable in New York, cops said.

Police also said there is no indication Shealer planned on using the weapon.