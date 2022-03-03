Pennsylvania woman charged with kidnapping, auto theft in Dalton

Mar. 3—A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, woman is charged with two counts of kidnapping and felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile after Dalton police said she stole a car with a woman and her child in it from a convenience store parking lot.

Sieka L. Green, 27, of 2220 N. Bouvier St., Philadelphia, was booked into the Whitfield County jail on Wednesday.

According to a Dalton Police Department incident report, at 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 20 an officer was sent to the BP at 1522 W. Walnut Ave. "in reference to a kidnapping/vehicle theft."

The report said the officer was met in the parking lot of the BP by Marco Cervantes and his wife Nancy Moreno. Cervantes was holding his infant son. Moreno was holding a backpack.

Cervantes "frantically" explained he and his wife had been grocery shopping in his 2012 Volkswagen CC. Cervantes said "he stopped at the BP to get a few more items. When he did so Ms. Moreno was in the back seat of the car, nursing their son. Because of this, Mr. Cervantes claims that he left his car running and unlocked. Mr. Cervantes further claims that he was attempting to check out at the counter inside the store when he looked out the store's front window and realized that his car, along with his wife and son, was gone."

The report said Cervantes asked the cashier what happened to his car and she said she didn't know. Cervantes said he went outside to look for his family and car. Cervantes said "the culprit" was "a Black female, of average build, wearing a gray hoodie."

The report said Moreno speaks only Spanish, so Cervantes translated for her.

She said she was in the back seat, nursing her son, "when a Black female, wearing a gray hoodie, entered the car's driver seat and began driving the car away from the gas station. The suspect drove the car west on West Walnut Avenue towards I-75. Ms. Moreno began yelling at the suspect. The suspect then told Ms. Moreno to 'shut up.' The suspect then stopped at a red light just short of the I-75 North ramp and told Ms. Moreno to get out of the vehicle. Ms. Moreno then exited the vehicle with her son and a backpack and began walking back to the gas station. Ms. Moreno stated that she did not see where the car went after she exited it."

The officer asked Cervantes for the vehicle's registration number and insurance information. The report said Cervantes said those were in the car with his cellphone and wallet. He said he'd used his wife's phone to call his cousin, who was on the way with a copy of the car's insurance information. When the cousin arrived, according to the report, the officer was able to use that information to get the car's tag number and vehicle identification number.

The cousin said she had called Cervantes' cellphone prior to the incident and a female answered the phone and said, "Hello," but hung up "shortly after" the cousin began talking.

Store employees said only the owner could access the security video. The officer left information indicating the security footage was needed by the police department.

The report said the officer then went to the Police Services Center to enter the vehicle into the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) and National Crime Information Center (NCIC) databases.

For the GCIC, "I was immediately notified of two separate hits concerning the stolen car. Both hits were out of Hamilton County, Tennessee," the report said. Hamilton County includes Chattanooga.

The first hit was at 9:13 p.m. and the second at 9:41. An officer contacted the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and was connected to the east side desk. The deputy working the case said he "had the driver of the car, a Black female, in custody and that he was currently waiting on a wrecker to arrive for the car." The deputy said "the car had entered a residential area at a high speed and was reported. He further informed us that the driver was uncooperative and showing signs of intoxication."

The deputy said he had been able to identify the suspect as Sieka L. Green and "that he had found a receipt from the McDonald's located at 1523 W. Walnut Ave. (located across the street from the BP) on Ms. Green's person." The receipt was from 6:45 p.m.

The report said the deputy said "that Ms. Green claimed that the vehicle belonged to her friend but would not state any further." The deputy said Green would be taken to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.