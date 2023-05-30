Pennsylvania woman sentenced to prison for helping burn body after murder, AG says

A Bedford County woman was sentenced to state prison for her role in helping burn the body of a man after he was murdered, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Tuesday.

Courtney S. Boden, 25, previously pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, two counts of conspiracy to that abuse, and four counts of tampering with evidence. A judge sentenced her to 2 1/4 to 12 years.

Derek Louk is charged with the killing of Tyler Matthai. His case is still pending trial.

“Mr. Matthai was brutally murdered and, to make a horrific situation even worse, his body was burned and moved to prevent investigators from finding the killer,” Attorney General Henry said. “While Ms. Boden did not pull the trigger, she received this significant prison sentence because she played a key role in the attempted cover-up.”

The AG’s office said that Boden is the mother of Matthai’s children and his estranged girlfriend.

According to investigators, Boden attempted to clean blood stains from a vehicle, destroy other evidence and assist in attempting to sell the murder weapon.

Boden was present during a conflict between Louk and Matthai and saw Louk fatally shoot Matthai, according to the AG’s office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Violent Memorial Day weekend in Pittsburgh: 4 hurt in 3 separate shootings, including children 2 people found shot to death at park-and-ride in Muddy Creek Township LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial begins VIDEO: New vaccine could reduce melanoma recurrence DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts