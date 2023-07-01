Pennsylvania woman stabbed man to death inside Marietta hotel room, police say

A Pennsylvania woman is in custody in Virginia after police say she killed a man in Cobb County.

Marietta police say Keiyotta India Cooper, 30, was visiting Dearish Morris, 37, at his hotel room at the Hospitality Inn on Delk Road on June 21.

Investigators say Cooper stabbed Morris several times and hid his body when a hotel representative came by to collect the rent payment.

Shortly after that, they say Cooper stole a car that had been loaned to Morris and left the state.

Hotel employees later found Morris’ body inside his room and called 911. Investigators described finding him dead on his bed in “extremely suspicious circumstances.”

The car’s owner tracked it to Virginia and notified authorities there. The car was later spotted in Caroline County, Virginia near Richmond.

Cooper was arrested in Caroline County, Virginia on unrelated charges. They later learned she may have been involved in Morris’ death.

She is currently being held in Virginia where she awaits extradition to Cobb County on a warrant charging her with felony murder, theft by taking and aggravated assault.

