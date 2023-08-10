Pennsylvania woman Verity Beck accused of killing, dismembering parents won’t face death penalty

A suburban Philadelphia woman charged with fatally shooting her parents and carving up their bodies with a chainsaw will not face the death penalty, prosecutors said Thursday.

Verity Beck, 44, stands accused of killing Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72, on Jan. 7 at the home they all shared in Abington.

Beck pleaded not guilty Thursday at her arraignment in Montgomery County court. She will remain jailed until her trial begins in February 2024.

“The required legal factors are not present in this case” to seek the death penalty, prosecutor Samantha Cauffman told the court.

Pennsylvania law requires certain standards in death penalty cases. Beck will face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Beck’s mental health has been evaluated multiple times in the months following her arrest. Experts found she was competent to stand trial.

“It’s premature to tell you what our defense will be but we do intend to vigorously defend this case,” public defender James Lyons told the Pottstown Mercury.

Reid and Miriam Beck were found dead on Jan. 17, after their son called police for a welfare check and then visited the home himself. The son said he was horrified upon arrival and told Verity they should call the police. He said she asked for “more time.”

Police said they arrived the next day to find a male body covered in a sheet and missing a head. They also discovered a 55-gallon trash bin with numerous body parts inside. A chainsaw was on the ground next to the body.

The parents were each killed with a single gunshot wound to the head before they were dismembered, police said.

Any motive for the murders remains unclear. Beck’s brother told police that Verity said things had “been bad” at the home. Police also found tool and drill marks on a wall-mounted safe in the home, with tools on the ground nearby, suggesting someone had tried to open it without the combination.

With News Wire Services