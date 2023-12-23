Pennsylvanian man accused of shooting legs of man ‘involved’ with his ex in WashCo.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Pennsylvanian man is in custody after a jury indicted him in the assault of a 47-year-old man in Washington County on Feb. 6.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old George Ditzler of Marietta, Pa., ambushed the man outside his business office and shot him in the legs multiple times with a shotgun.

The victim – whose name hasn’t been released to the public – was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, officers recorded interviews and evidence that implicated Ditzler.

Deputies found Ditzler previously “had a romantic relationship with an individual who later became involved with the victim.” An acquaintance also told them Ditzler had previously talked about killing the man.

Ditzler was arrested Friday and faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of unlawfully using a weapon. He will soon be extricated to Oregon for a future court date.

