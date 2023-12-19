What Pennsylvanians need to know about registering to vote in 2024

Pennsylvanians who plan to register or re-register to vote in 2024 have some deadlines to keep in mind.

In order to participate in the April 23 primary, prospective voters must register by April 8. The last day to register before the Nov. 5 general election is Oct. 21.

Who is eligible to vote?

To be eligible to vote, an individual must be at least 18 years old by the date of the election.

He or she must also be a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district for at least 30 days before the polls open. U.S. citizenship for at least a month before this day is an additional requirement.

Do you have to re-register to vote?

In some cases, Pennsylvanians may need to re-register to vote.

Those who recently moved to the state or changed their name are among them. Anyone who hasn't voted in the past two federal elections (midterms and presidential years) may also be marked inactive and therefore left ineligible unless they re-register.

How to register to vote in Pa.

In order to register, Pennsylvanians first have to fill out an application form.

These forms are reviewed by employees at the voter's county of residence. Newly registered voters are then to receive a card showing name, address and party affiliation.

Applications can be submitted online, through the mail, at county voter registration offices or at other government agencies, such as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

First-time voters are required to provide proof of identification — driver's license, U.S. passport, firearm permit, et cetera — when voting at their polling place for the first time.

