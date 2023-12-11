Pennsylvanians can see ‘best meteor shower’ of the year this week. Here’s when and how

If you can sneak away from the twinkle of Christmas lights this week, you may be able to catch a glimpse of one of the “most reliable” meteor showers as it peaks over Pennsylvania.

The Geminid meteor shower is visible from mid-November through Christmas, but it typically peaks each year in mid-December. Named after its radiant, the constellation Gemini, the meteor shower is known to be bright and reliable, with NASA estimating 120 meteors per hour at its peak.

Unlike some other celestial events, viewers won’t need any equipment to view the the Geminids at their peak. Here’s when to watch for the annual Geminid meteor shower over Pennsylvania and what to know about its origins.

What is the Geminid meteor shower?

The Geminids first became visible from Earth in the mid-1800s, according to NASA scientists, and the shower has increased in visibility in the years since.

“During its peak, 120 Geminid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions. The Geminids are bright and fast meteors and tend to be yellow in color,” NASA writes in an overview of the phenomenon.

They’re moving fast, too, with a velocity of 79,000 mph or 22 miles per second.

The meteors themselves are made of debris and particles from an asteroid orbiting the sun. As NASA writes, the motion leaves “dusty trails” through which the Earth travels each year, producing the visible meteor streaks as the debris disintegrates in the planet’s atmosphere.

While meteors can be comprised of bits of asteroids and comets, the Geminids in particular come from a specific asteroid, 3200 Phaethon, which was discovered in 1983.

As recently as April of this year scientists have learned more about 3200 Phaethon. NASA reports research into the asteroid’s comet-like behavior found its tail was composed of sodium gas rather than the expected dust trail.

The researchers theorized the debris trail known as the Geminid meteor shower is the result of a unknown cataclysmic event that broke apart some of 3200 Phaethon thousands of years ago. Additionally, the discovery has left researchers wondering if more objects classified as comets may instead be asteroids, NASA reports.

When to see the Geminid meteor shower over Pennsylvania

Though it lends its name to the shower’s radiant, the Gemini constellation is not where the meteors themselves originate, but rather where it appears they come from, therefore serving as a good reference point for those looking to view the shower.

The Geminids are visible in the night sky now, but will peak around the nights of Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 14 this year. Peak activity should occur around 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Thursday, though viewers may have a better chance at a glimpse when night falls. A waxing crescent moon means viewers should have good visibility Thursday to see the meteors, according to science media outlet EarthSky.

Astronomy outlet Space.com reports this will be an excellent year to see the shower, given conditions.

What's up, December stargazers!



Clear skies this month will make for ideal viewing of the Geminid meteor shower Dec. 13-14. And grab your binoculars to search for asteroid Vesta all month long.



More skywatching tips: https://t.co/FBoAeHzFCf pic.twitter.com/PjO3LXwgLg — NASA 360 (@NASA360) December 3, 2023

“Last year’s display in contrast, was seriously compromised by bright moonlight when a bright gibbous moon came up over the horizon during the later evening hours and washed-out many of the fainter Geminid streaks with its bright light,” Joe Rao of Space.com noted.

The National Weather Service forecast, as of Monday afternoon, indicates conditions should be good in central Pennsylvania Thursday night to view the peak of the Geminids shower. Forecasters expect Thursday night to be a clear one in State College, and it will be mostly clear Wednesday night. Those looking to view the shower either night should dress warmly, however. The low Thursday is 26 degrees Fahrenheit.

Those wishing to view the shower should wait until after 10 p.m., Space.com recommends, as the meteors “begin to appear noticeably more numerous.”

NASA suggests you find a spot away from sources of light pollution and lie on the ground on your back with your feet facing south. It may take about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust.