PennWest California issues alert after woman reportedly assaulted off-campus

PennWest California has issued an alert after a woman was reportedly assaulted off-campus early Sunday morning.

The assault happened along Route 88 between Vulcan Village and Wood Street.

The woman reported to police that there were two male suspects involved, both wearing face masks.

Police are reminding individuals to be vigilant and not to walk alone at night, especially in low-lit areas.

Anyone with information should call university police at 724-938-4299 or California Borough police by dialing 911.

