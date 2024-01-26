PennWest: Somerset County nursing program not impacted by Venango County changes

Jan. 26—SOMERSET, Pa. — Pennsylvania Western University's plan to end its nursing program in Venango County this fall won't affect its two-year nursing program in Somerset County, college officials said.

Wendy Mackall, director of PennWest's communications office, said that the Somerset County program has continued to grow since its 2019 debut.

"The partnership we have with the Somerset County commissioners and (the) Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education continues to grow and bring much-needed nurses to the region," Mackall told The Tribune-Democrat. "We are excited to keep this program as a shared asset to Somerset County."

PennWest Clarion officials have announced plans to close the college's Venango campus in Oil City this fall, citing dwindling enrollment and $6 million in maintenance needs.

College officials said that the move would shift nursing students from Venango County to the main Clarion campus, and that the 27 faculty and staff members at the Oil City branch would be offered job opportunities elsewhere.

The Somerset County program is PennWest Clarion's only other off-campus nursing program — but Mackall said that school officials remain encouraged by its continued growth.

There are 41 students enrolled in the two-year program this semester, she said. That's up from 14 in 2019, the year the program started.

Somerset County community stakeholders, including the county commissioners and the Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education, worked for nearly two years to bring what was then Clarion University of Pennsylvania's nursing program to the Somerset County Education Center after Allegany College of Maryland vacated the site in 2017.

State lawmakers secured funding to renovate a wing of the Glades Pike education center and add modern training equipment for what is now PennWest's two-year associate of science in nursing program in Somerset County.

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, California University of Pennsylvania and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania merged in 2022 to form Pennsylvania Western University, part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

The program prepares graduates with the degree and training necessary to take the National Council Licensure Examination to become a registered nurse.

The program has room for up to 30 students per year, with the deadline to apply for this fall's classes set for May 15, PennWest's website shows.

The Somerset County commissioners in December approved a temporary lease extension with PennWest that allows the school to continue using the Somerset County Education Center space for $1,787 per month. Both sides are continuing to work on a multi-year deal to keep PennWest at the same location in the years ahead, Somerset County Acting Chief Clerk Shari Ziegler said.