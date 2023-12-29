A penny for a burger? How to get Wendy's 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger in Jackson, MS

If you are hungry for bacon, you’re in luck as Wendy’s is going all out for National Bacon Day which will be observed Dec. 30 this year.

In observance of the national day, Wendy’s is celebrating from Dec. 27 to Jan 2., by allowing customers to add on a 1-cent purchase of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to commemorate the day. This is the second time the chain has done so, the last being in September for National Cheeseburger Day.

Get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent at any participating Wendy's restaurant now through Jan. 2.
National Bacon Day is celebrated in December and is not to be confused with International Bacon Day which happens in September.

Here's what to know about National Bacon Day with Wendy's this year.

When is National Bacon Day?

Wendy's is celebrating National Bacon Day with 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers from Dec. 27, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024.
National Bacon Day is on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The holiday has been celebrated since its first year in 1997. In 2020, over half of the U.S. population said they used a pound or more bacon that year. It's not just for breakfast anymore, either. Bacon improves everything from beverages to desserts.

Wendy's celebrating Bacon Day with a week of 1-cent burgers

Wendy's is offering 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers at participating locations this week. All JBCs will come topped with applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

To get the 1-cent burger, order online or in the Wendy's app.

To set up an account, go to the app or the website and set up a rewards account. Once you've set up the account, you can view offers and available promotions. There, you can add the 1-cent burger to your order.

Can I get unlimited 1-cent burgers from Wendy's?

No. The offer limits customers to one, 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger per order and one offer per customer per visit.

Top 10 states with the most Wendy's locations:

  1. Florida - 542

  2. Texas - 464

  3. Ohio - 406

  4. Georgia - 298

  5. California - 293

  6. North Carolina - 264

  7. Pennsylvania - 260

  8. Michigan - 244

  9. New York - 230

  10. Virginia - 224

Jackson-area Wendy's locations:

  • 7001 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland

  • 826 E. County line Road, Ridgeland

  • 4920 I-55, Jackson

  • 1240 High St., Jackson

  • 235 W Northside Drive, Jackson

  • 3508 Lakeland Drive, Flowood

  • 105 Plaza Drive Ext, Flowood

  • 1021 US-51, Madison

  • 310 S. Pearson Road, Pearl

  • 902 US 49, Richland

  • 310 US-80, Clinton

  • 5581 I-55 South Frontage Road, Byram

Recommended Stories