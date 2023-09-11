Penny farthing bike race draws riders to England

STORY: Local media said competitors from as far afield as Germany and New Zealand had come to the small town of Knutsford, south of Manchester, for "The Great Race."

Over three hours of racing, riders in a mix of modern cycling gear and historic Victorian-era costume circled the centre of the town on the iconic bicycle invented by James Starley in 1871.

The penny farthing bicycle takes its name from its resemblance to two pre-decimal British coins - the penny and the much smaller farthing.