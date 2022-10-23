Penny Mordaunt tells Boris Johnson: I won’t drop out and back you in Tory leadership race

Penny Mordaunt spoke to Boris Johnson as he seeks to build his support base in the leadership election - Belinda Jiao/PA

Penny Mordaunt has rejected Boris Johnson’s attempt to get her to drop out of the Tory leadership race and back him during a phone call, The Telegraph can reveal.

The former prime minister talked to Ms Mordaunt, his leadership rival, early on Sunday afternoon as he seeks to build his support base before the Monday 2pm nominations deadline.

The Telegraph understands that Ms Mordaunt noted that most of her supporters would end up backing Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, rather than Mr Johnson if she quit the race.

Ms Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, is also understood to have offered her own suggestion - that Mr Johnson should drop out instead and leave her to face Mr Sunak alone.

She argued that the only way to stop a Sunak coronation was for her to become the only other candidate in the race to take on the former chancellor.

The call comes as all three leadership hopefuls - Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt - and their supporters scramble to maximise support among Tory MPs.

Mr Sunak remains the only candidate who has already gone beyond the 100 Tory MP threshold needed to make the vote, when it comes to public endorsements.

Mr Johnson’s allies claim that he has already secured 100 MP supporters, even though his public count hovers below 60 right now. Ms Mordaunt claims she too can reach 100, though she has fewer than 25 public endorsements.

On Sunday, Ms Mordaunt said she was a "half way house" between Liz Truss and Mr Sunak in the last leadership contest and claimed she could unite the party.

The former defence secretary and her supporters took to the airwaves on Sunday to rule out any prospect of her withdrawing from the race.

She declared that she is “in this to win it” and will not strike a deal with Mr Johnson or Mr Sunak in exchange for a Cabinet role.

She dismissed reports that she had offered to back Mr Johnson in exchange for a top job as “completely false”, and stressed that she was “standing to be prime minister”.

But appearing on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Ms Mordaunt repeatedly dodged questions about how she would allocate spending if she becomes the new prime minister.

She refused to say whether she would cut health spending, increase Universal Credit payments in line with inflation, spend the equivalent of three per cent of GDP on defence or maintain the triple lock on state pensions.

Asked about a deal with Mr Johnson or Mr Sunak, she said: "I'm in this to win it. I think it's important for our party [that] we have a contest. I am very confident about our numbers."

But when questioned on what spending cuts she would make as prime minister, she said: "I'm not going to talk about the details of that package - what might come forward or decisions that are in the Bank of England's remit."

Pressed on whether she would make cuts to the NHS, she said: "I'm not going to be drawn into the detail of this but what is important for your viewers is to understand that I recognise that people are going to need support, that our health service is under strain.

On defence, she said: "I know that me not giving you an answer to that question is to my detriment, but I'm putting the country first."

She said she would not be "drawn on" the pensions triple lock.

Challenged over her support for raising benefits in line with inflation a few weeks ago, she said: "We have always protected people but I'm not being drawn into the detail ... What we must do is remember that our mandate lies in the 2019 manifesto."

As prime minister, Ms Mordaunt has said she would retain Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer and has already met him in the Treasury to discuss his plans for spending cuts.

But her pitch to the Conservative Party contains broad policy ideas without specific commitments on economic policy.

Her six key policy pledges, seen by The Telegraph, include a plan to give junior ministers more “responsibility for policy” and “real clout across government”.

She also said she would make better use of grace-and-favour government properties, improve “horizon-scanning capability” on national security and bring experienced staff into Downing Street.

In a hint that she would seek to cut taxes again when the economy recovers, Ms Mordaunt told the BBC: "I was a half way house between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak and I deeply regret that the debate now is about 'are you for stability or low taxes'.

"That's not the right construct. There are two sides of the same coin.

“You have to have stability in order to deliver low tax and you have to have low taxes in order to grow the economy and create that stability.”

Damian Green, a leading Tory MP supporter of hers, insisted Ms Mordaunt will reach the threshold of 100 Tory MP nominations - declaring: "She'll win."

Mr Green also defended Ms Mordaunt's judgment in endorsing Ms Truss, saying she "shared the overall vision of a lower tax, smaller state, but recognises the reality of stabilising the economy" to ensure international credibility.