Penny-pinching politicians fail to realise inheritance tax is more than a financial burden

The Telegraph this week launched a campaign to abolish inheritance tax once and for all.

It is a pledge that the Tories should put at the heart of their manifesto if they want to convince Britain it is a truly Conservative government that can be trusted to put the interests of hardworking families first.

The Conservatives know they need votes, and fast. Labour are miles ahead in the polls and Tory voters are fed up because their party has delivered very little it promised.

It’s now more than 15 years since a fresh-faced George Osborne stood up at the Conservative Party conference and declared: “For this party, lower taxes aren’t just for Christmas. They are for life.”

The speech was credited with spooking Gordon Brown into abandoning plans for a snap election and the Tories went on to win power in 2010.

A crucial election is now once again looming, and Tory backbenchers are looking towards an inheritance tax cut as a means of winning back the public.

Former prime minister Liz Truss, alongside more than 50 other MPs, also want the tax scrapped outright to prove the party really is low-tax after years of a creeping tax burden not seen since after the Second World War.

Experts and politicians are often baffled when polls reveal that the British public deeply dislikes inheritance tax. After all, they say, very few families end up paying it and it raises a relatively small £7bn a year for the Treasury.

But this misses the point entirely. The true burden of inheritance tax is not so much a financial one, but emotional and administrative.

For the families who have to pay it, or prove they do not have to pay it, it comes at a time when they are grieving and requires a great deal of advice and paperwork.

There’s a whole host of complicated exemptions and allowances that can be interpreted in several ways but can cost or save you thousands of pounds.

For those individuals who do not wish to burden their family with a bill, they have to take careful and considered steps in later life, giving away their wealth while leaving the necessary paperwork for the taxman to trawl through.

The wealthy pay much less of the tax because they can afford to slash their liabilities by employing the very best advisers. It is the unsuspecting middle-classes who are truly at risk – especially now that inflation has soared.

What many fail to understand about the public’s hatred of inheritance tax is that it is not about the money.

Sure, in theory it should only affect the rich, but Britain understands that it is not truly a tax on wealth, but rather it has mutated into a callous and opportunistic tax that serves only to add misery, anguish and resentment to grief.

It’s a tax that leaves virtually everything you’ve ever worked for at the mercy of the taxman. It’s not compassionate, it’s not fair and now, thanks to inflation, it’s dragging thousands more into its net.

Mr Osborne’s keynote speech in Blackpool back in 2007 saw him pledge to “take the family home out of inheritance tax”, saying: “In a Conservative Britain you will not be punished for working hard and saving hard.”

The promise was to increase the £300,000 threshold, as it then stood, to £1m, but that threshold has risen only slightly to £325,000.

To his credit, Mr Osborne did introduce the extra £175,000 allowance for primary residences, but his successors have rendered it all but meaningless by keeping the thresholds firmly frozen whilst inflation and house prices have rocketed.

That’s why merely cutting the tax or pushing up the thresholds will not do. It has to be scrapped completely to save families from the unacceptable fear and administrative burden that inheritance tax provokes.

